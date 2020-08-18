Lebanese president urges unity amid Hariri ruling

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Tuesday that a verdict by a UN tribunal into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri met the desire of Lebanese people to reveal names behind the crime, reports Anadolu Agency.

Aoun said in a statement by the presidency that Hariri’s assassination threatened the stability and peace in Lebanon and a national figure, who had the support of the people and had a national project, was targeted in the attack.

Aoun urged Lebanese people to remember Hariri’s stance and his unity and solidarity messages and rallied for them to join efforts to protect the country from any attempt aimed at stirring up sedition.

A UN-backed tribunal found Tuesday that the main defendant, Salim Jamil Ayyash, was guilty of a bombing that killed Hariri.

Ayyash was a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, and according to prosecutors, he used a mobile phone which was critical in the attack.

OPINION: What Rafic Hariri’s trial won’t expose

The tribunal said, however, there was no evidence “the Hezbollah leadership” or the Syrian regime were involved in the assassination.

The tribunal acquitted Hassan Marei, Hussein Oneissi, and Assad Sabra because of “insufficient” evidence.