Turkey's NMP leader slams US candidate Biden's remarks

Devlet Bahceli, Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) leader, criticised on Sunday remarks made by the US presidential candidate hinted to oust Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for American presidency, has said that he is seeking to change the ruling power in Turkey.

Responding to his remarks, the MHP leader said: “It has been proven who is behind the coups, interference, crises, terrorist acts, and anti-democracy efforts.”

In a statement he added: “It is a mean plan to aim to overthrow our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and emphasise that it should be done not by a coup but by supporting the opposition through elections.”

Just as the MHP condemns Biden, Biden’s Democratic Party should do the same, said Bahceli, Anadolu reported him saying.

According to Anadolu, Biden’s remarks – recorded last December but first reported on Saturday – drew condemnation from the entire political spectrum in Turkey, including both government and opposition.

