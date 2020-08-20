Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran mulls constructing another port on Gulf of Oman

August 20, 2020 at 10:09 am | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News, Oman
A view of a desalination plant in the Omani port city of Sur, south of the capital Muscat, on 27 November 2019. [SULTAN AL-HASANI/AFP via Getty Images]
The Managing director of Iranian Ports and Maritime Organisation, Mohammad Rastad, said yesterday that Tehran is considering building another oceanic port on the Makran coastal strip on the Gulf of Oman.

Rastad said the project is currently being researched, noting that the new port is distinguished by its proximity to international trade lines which would provide access to deeper waters and allow the reception of major ships.

Iran has only one oceanic port, the Chabahar Port, which is located in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, in south-east Iran.

The Iranian official pointed out that the port’s location was chosen taking into consideration the ease of linking it to other transportation modes, including roads and railways, adding that it is likely that it will turn into a hub for transit and transhipment operations in the region.

