EU slams assassinations of young activists in Iraq 

 August 21, 2020 at 1:26 am

The European Union (EU)’s Ambassador to Iraq Martin Huth expressed his “deep concern” on Wednesday over the assassinations of activists in the country’s southern city of Basra.

A female activist was killed and three others wounded on Wednesday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their car in Basra, reported Reuters.

“Very sad to see, on the eve of the new Hijri year, more targeted assassinations of young activists in Basra,” Huth posted on Twitter, adding that it was: “Crucial for Iraq‘s future to bring militias and all armed gangs under control, and perpetrators to justice.”

In recent days, Basra witnessed a number of assassinations by local security forces against activists of the Popular Movement, known as “Hirak”. In response, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has dismissed a number of security leaders in the province.

