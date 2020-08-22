Lebanon: 1 dead, 10 wounded in clashes between Hezbollah, Amal

One Lebanese citizen was killed and ten others wounded in armed clashes Thursday evening between members of the two Shia parties, the Amal movement and Hezbollah, in the south Lebanon village of Loubieh over a banner commemorating the Ashura festival, Lebanese media reported on Friday.

Sources told Anadolu Agency that the clash started with fistfights over the banner, but escalated to using weapons.

According to the sources, Hezbollah members wanted to hang the banner in the stronghold for Amal, but Amal members brought down the banner, starting the clash.

Following the incident, chaos was widely reported in Loubieh, with demands for the Lebanese army to intervene and restore security. The army demanded both sides hand over those who had used weapons.

