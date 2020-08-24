Morocco: ‘e-learning’ to be implemented during next school year

Morocco’s Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Saturday the implementation of “e-learning” as a teaching approach to start the new 2020-2021 academic year on 7 September.

The approach will be enforceable in all public and private educational institutions as well as schools run by foreign missions.

The ministry said in a press release that “school attendance” will be credited to learners when parents approve the option by setting up a feedback mechanism that allows such a choice.

It clarified that the move is being made due to the alarming pandemic situation in Morocco, marked by a significant increase in the number of coronavirus infections, the high number of people in critical condition and the significant increase in death rates.

READ: EU reimpose travel restriction for Moroccan nationals

According to its press statement, the ministry will ensure appropriate conditions by applying a rigorous health policy based on respect for the preventive and precautionary actions implemented by the health authorities.

The wearing of face masks will be mandatory from the fifth year of elementary school. All approaches adopted will be adaptable at local, district and regional levels in coordination with local government and health authorities. Full details are being issued to parents, pupils and education boards of management.

The Regional Baccalaureate Examination, which was scheduled for 4-5 September, has been postponed, the ministry added.

On Saturday, the health authorities in Morocco announced that another 41 deaths had been recorded due to Covid-19, as well as 1,565 newly confirmed cases. The total figures for the country now stand at 50,812 infections, 858 deaths and 35,040 patients who have recovered.

READ: Morocco’s ‘little inventor’ behind smart coronavirus protective mask