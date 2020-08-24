Russia, Turkey sign deal for supply of S-400 missile systems to Ankara

Moscow has signed a contract to supply Ankara with a second batch of S-400 missile systems, Russia Today reported on its Arabic website, citing the director general of Russian state-run arms trader Rosoboronexport.

“The contract has been signed, and we are currently discussing with our partners the method of financial payment for the contract’s implementation,” Aleksandr Mikheev told journalists during the Army 2020 exhibition.

Turkey’s President of Defence Industries, Ismail Demir, said that Moscow and Ankara reached a deal in principle for the supply of the second batch of S-400 missile systems. The Defence Industries is a Turkish government national security body that manages the supply of military technology.

