Gaza on alert as 4 coronavirus cases detected

Gaza is placed on high alert after it reported its first case of the coronavirus outside of the quarantine facilities, on 25 August 2020 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Gaza was placed on high alert yesterday after it reported its first case of the coronavirus outside of the quarantine facilities.

In an emergency statement the Ministry of Health said: We regret to announce the detection of four coronavirus cases in a single family in the general population, outside of quarantine. This makes its imperative that we remain committed to all personal safety measures announced over the past months and not to be negligent in adhering to them.”

Upon confirmation of the cases, the Ministry of Health and concerned teams immediately followed its health procedures with the detected cases, in accordance with the approved protocol. The source of infection is being determined and they are mapping out those who were in contact with them.

A complete shutdown has also been imposed on all governorates in the Gaza Strip. This includes suspending work in all facilities for 48 hours starting from tonight; mosques, markets, wedding halls and sports clubs will be affected by the closures.

All gatherings are banned, it added.

The Ministry of Health urged citizens not to leave their homes for the 48 hours after which new instructions are issued to preserve the health and the safety of society.

