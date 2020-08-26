Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops

August 26, 2020 at 7:48 am | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News
155 mm self-propelled howitzers are deployed in in northern Israel on the border with Lebanon on 27 July 2020 [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli aircraft struck posts belonging to the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from Lebanon towards its troops, Israel’s military said.

No Israeli troops were wounded in the firing, the military said. Soldiers deployed illumination flares, smoke shells, and live fire after the shots from the Lebanese side of the frontier, it said.

“In response, overnight, IDF attack helicopters and aircraft struck observation posts belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization in the border area,” the military said in a statement, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel, Lebanon tensions at the border – Cartoon [Latuff/MiddleEastMonitor]

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Tension has been running high on the border. Last month, Israel said Hezbollah carried out an infiltration attempt, which the Iran-backed group denied.

The Israeli military said it lifted a curfew it had imposed overnight.

