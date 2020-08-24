Hezbollah releases images of downed Israel drone over Lebanon

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has published images of what it says is an Israeli drone which was shot down on Saturday near the southern border town of Aita Al-Shaab.

In a statement issued by the Hezbollah Media Relations Office: “The drone is now in the hands of Islamic Resistance fighters.” The Israeli army confirmed a drone was downed in south Lebanon but added there “was no concern of information being leaked.” An army spokesperson said the drone was on a “routine activity”.

Hezbollah media released images of the Israeli drone that crashed in Lebanese territory. pic.twitter.com/HdwgVjIKug — FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 23, 2020

According to one Arabic website which is affiliated to “Resistance” operations, the drone in question was identified as a small Mavic military drone, which was shot down after violating the Blue Line over Khallet Al-Bahtah, south of Aita Al-Shaab.

Last year Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah said that every Israeli drone which violates Lebanese airspace is a target, following the downing of two armed Israeli drones on a “suicide mission” intended to target a media office belonging to the Lebanese party.

“Hezbollah will not allow such an aggression,” he said in a televised address after the incident. “The time when Israeli aircraft come and bombard parts of Lebanon is over.”

“From now on, we will down any Israeli drones in Lebanon’s skies,” he said.

