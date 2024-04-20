Israel media: Netanyahu fears arrest warrants, requests assistance from UK, Germany

Israel’s Channel 12 revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fears that the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague will issue orders to arrest him and other officials due to violations in the war on Gaza.

The channel revealed that an urgent discussion took place on Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office that has remained confidential until now, in which worrying scenarios and serious concerns emerged that would allow the issuance of international arrest warrants from ICC in The Hague against senior Israeli officials, security leaders and politicians, including Netanyahu himself.

It reported that the highest political and legal elite in Israel were present at the discussion.

The Israeli channel noted that the reason for issuing international arrest warrants was the war in Gaza.

The channel confirmed that Netanyahu asked the British and German foreign ministers during their visit to Israel to intervene to prevent the issuance of arrest warrants by the ICC.

It explained that Tel Aviv has obtained information and messages indicating the possibility of such orders being issued on a large scale and that they may be issued at the end of next month.

Channel 12 reported that the discussions raised the issue of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the statements made by several countries that Israel is violating international law, as well as treating the civilian population in the Gaza Strip in a manner that violates the Fourth Geneva Convention.

At the end of the discussion, a decision was made to take some last-minute urgent measures with the ICC and influential political parties to prevent the issuance of arrest warrants.

