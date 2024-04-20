International airlines stop flights to Israel for security reasons

Many international airlines announced the cancellation of their flights to the occupation state after the attack that is believed to be Israeli was carried out on targets inside Iran.

Israel Hayom newspaper reported that Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM) announced the cancellation of flights to Israel, as did German airline group Lufthansa.

On Tuesday, British budget airline EasyJet announced the suspension of all flights to and from Tel Aviv for six months.

The company, which operates its main hub from the UK’s Luton Airport, disclosed in a statement: “As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season until 27 October.”

Iranian media announced at dawn on Friday that Iranian air defences shot down three small drones in the airspace of the city of Isfahan.

Iran’s space agency spokesperson Hossein Dalirian posted on X: “Several drones have been successfully shot down by the country’s air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now.”

On Sunday night, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the Israeli occupation state in response to the missile attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus earlier this month, resulting in the martyrdom of seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, including prominent leader General Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Following this, several international airlines announced the suspension of their flights to Tel Aviv for varying periods due to the risk of unexpected developments as a result of Israel’s threat to respond to the Iranian strike.

