Iran imposes sanctions on US, UK individuals, entities for supporting Israel

Iran announced sanctions on American and British individuals and entities who support Israel in its war on Gaza, a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

The sanctions, the ministry explained, target seven Americans, including Bryan P. Fenton, a United States Army general who serves as the 13th commander of the Special Operations Command, and Brad Cooper, commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command/ FIFTH Fleet.

Among the British officials and entities targeted by the sanctions are Secretary of State for Defence, Grant Shapps, Commander of the British Army Strategic Command, James Hockenhull, and the UK Royal Navy in Red Sea HMC Diamond.

Sanctions were announced against US arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin and oil and gas giant Chevron, and British companies Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt and UK Rafael.

The sanctions involve freezing accounts and transactions within the Iranian financial and banking systems, as well as freezing assets under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Additionally, visa issuance will be suspended and entry into Iranian territories will be banned.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

The majority of the occupation state’s weapons are obtained from US arms companies, while Washington has repeatedly protected Tel Aviv on an international stage, including by using its veto power at the UN to shield Israel and allow it to carry on with its genocidal campaign in Gaza.