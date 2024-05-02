Israel media: US air defences failed to intercept Iran missiles

US air defences failed to intercept the ballistic missiles launched by Iran towards Israel in mid-April, Israeli Army Radio reported yesterday.

The station stated that the US systems that were deployed against the Iranian ballistic missiles during the attack on Israel largely failed, as only two out of eight missiles launched from the sea intercepted their targets.

No information was provided on the fate of the missiles that the US defences failed to intercept or the source of the information the radio station was reporting.

On the evening of 13 April, Iran launched a direct retaliatory attack on Israel using drones and ballistic missiles launched from its territory. This was in response to Israel’s targeting of the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus, in which leaders and members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were killed two weeks earlier.

Israel and the United States claimed they intercepted most missiles and drones launched by Iran.

