Israeli air strike on Iranian consulate in Damascus condemned

Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon today condemned an Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Anadolu has reported. The foreign ministries of the Arab countries issued separate statements denouncing the attack.

“We categorically reject any attack on diplomatic missions and stand in solidarity with Syria, respecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the unity of its people,” said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Kuwait described the attack as “a violation of all international laws that protect Syria’s sovereignty and diplomatic and consular missions.” It highlighted escalating tension in the region and urged the international community and the UN Security Council to take measures and exert efforts to protect the security and stability of the region’s countries, and reduce tensions.

Lebanon also condemned the attack with a statement on X and emphasized that it is a serious violation of international law. It extended condolences to Iran and the families of the deceased, and wished a full recovery for the injured.

Iran accused Israel of being behind the air strike on the consulate building next to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. The strike killed two generals and five other officers in the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including General Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon.

The attack came amid heightened tensions in the region concerning Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 32,800 Palestinians and spawned a major humanitarian crisis.

