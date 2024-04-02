Russia calls for UNSC session after Israel strikes Iran's diplomatic mission in Syria

Moscow today called for a UN Security Council meeting over a suspected Israeli strike on Iran’s diplomatic mission in the Syrian capital Damascus, Russia’s first deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

The meeting will take place today and will be public, Polyansky said on Telegram.

“After the Israeli air attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, the Iranians asked the UN Security Council to condemn this action. As a follow-up to the Iranians’ letter, we have requested an open meeting of the UN Security Council. The Maltese Presidency has scheduled it for 15:00 New York time (1900 GMT) on April 2,” he wrote.

At least 11 people were killed in Monday’s attack, including three Syrian and one Lebanese nationals.

Among those killed were two generals from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), elite units of the Iranian armed forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, along with five other IRGC military advisers.

The Iranian mission to the UN called the Israeli air strike on the consulate in Damascus a “cowardly terrorist act” and a “blatant violation of the UN Charter,” and called on the Security Council to condemn the strike and take action.

