Israeli prime minister says he will visit Washington next week to meet Trump

July 1, 2025 at 1:22 pm

United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States on February 04, 2025. [Celal Güneş - Anadolu Agency]

United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States on February 04, 2025. [Celal Güneş – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday that he will visit Washington next week for talks with US officials, Anadolu reports.

“I am expected to leave next week for meetings in the United States, including with President Donald Trump,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted Netanyahu as saying during a cabinet meeting.

“These events follow the great victory we achieved in Operation ‘Rising Lion.’ Exploiting success is no less important than achieving success,” he added, in reference to recent airstrikes on Iran.

There was no immediate confirmation from the White House of Netanyahu’s visit.

