Trump says Israel has agreed to ‘necessary conditions’ to finalize 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

July 2, 2025 at 12:25 pm

United States President Donald Trump speaks to the Press before departs at the White House to Alligator Alcatraz, Florida on July 1, 2025. [Celal Güneş - Anadolu Agency]

United States President Donald Trump speaks to the Press before departs at the White House to Alligator Alcatraz, Florida on July 1, 2025. [Celal Güneş – Anadolu Agency]

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel has agreed to the “necessary conditions” to finalize a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said his representatives held a “long and productive meeting” with Israeli officials earlier in the day.

“Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” he wrote.

He added that Qatar and Egypt, the mediators in the ceasefire talks, would deliver the “final proposal” to the Palestinian group Hamas.

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he hopes a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be reached “sometime next week.”

He said he will discuss Gaza and Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week in Washington, DC.

“He’s coming here. We’re going to talk about a lot of things. We’re going to talk about the great success we had in Iran…We’re also going to talk about Gaza,” he added.

READ: Egypt, Qatar review joint efforts to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations

