Jordan King reaffirms commitment to protecting Jerusalem’s holy sites

Jordan’s King Abdullah II yesterday met with Pope Francis in the Vatican and reaffirmed the kingdom’s commitment to undertaking its religious and historical role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting, King Abdullah also stressed the need to stop Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem, as well as in the West Bank, warning against the consequences of continued Israeli violations of holy sites in Jerusalem.

The meeting was attended by Prince Ghazi, the king’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy.

King Abdullah expressed Jordan’s commitment to safeguarding Christian holy sites, especially the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ, located on the East Bank of the Jordan River, the statement said.

The pair also discussed the dangerous developments in Gaza with King Abdullah stressing the need to immediately end the humanitarian catastrophe and impose a lasting ceasefire, while ensuring the delivery of sufficient aid through all possible means and without obstruction or delay.

