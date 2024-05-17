Spain Premier says ‘Israel in a weaker position due to its response in Gaza’

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said on Friday that “Israel is in a much weaker position now due to its inhumane response” in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster, La Sexta, where he was asked if he considered what Israel is doing a genocide, he replied: “I have my own vision on what’s happening. Are they respecting human rights in Gaza? I have my serious doubts.”

“I think any objective analyst would [think the same]. Look at the indiscriminate killing of civilians — women and children — and the unmatched destruction of Gaza, which will take decades to rebuild,” he said.

Speaking to those who defend Israel’s actions, he also put forward the question of whether the violence and destruction after 7 October, 2023 have been worth it. Israel has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians since the initial Hamas attack that claimed 1,200 lives.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

“Is Hamas more or less stronger than before? Is Israel more or less safe now than before the 7 October attacks?” he asked, sharing his opinion that Israel has put itself in a weaker position.

Sanchez also announced that his government will not recognise the State of Palestine on 21 May, as had been alluded to by the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

“It’s been delayed because we are coordinating to do it with other countries. I’m waiting to close the final details this weekend and talk about it with my colleagues after,” he explained.

He added that on 22 May, when he is set to appear in the Spanish Parliament, he plans on being able to announce the exact date when Spain and the other EU countries will recognise Palestine.

So far, EU nations such as Ireland, Slovenia, Norway and Malta have committed to recognising Palestine, though which countries could join in on that date remains unclear.

Sanchez pointed out that, while many Western nations believe in a two-state solution, they have recognised Israel but not Palestine.

“After everything that’s happened since 7 October, it’s obvious that the Israeli Premier doesn’t seem to agree with recognising Palestine. So countries need to pick up the flag and recognise Palestine to keep the idea alive and open up a political horizon for peaceful co-existence between Israel and Palestine,” he added.

