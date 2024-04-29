Middle East Monitor
Over 200 settlers storm Al-Aqsa

April 29, 2024 at 3:58 pm

Activist Jewish settlers storm into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Eastern Jerusalem on the second day of the Jewish Passover holiday under the protection of Israeli police officers in Jerusalem on April 24, 2024 [Mohammad Hamad - Anadolu Agency]

A large number of extremist settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning as Jews mark the week-long Passover festival, amid ongoing restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshippers to the Islamic holy site in occupied East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Information centre reported today.

The Administration of Jerusalem’s Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs said that over 200 settlers stormed the mosque’s courtyards in different groups under the protection of heavily armed occupation police guards.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshippers to Al-Aqsa Mosque and expelled many of them from the holy site and the roads leading to it as the settlers stormed the site.

Recently, settler groups announced plans to organise mass break-ins and perform provocative practices at Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Passover, while Palestinian figures urged Muslim worshippers to intensify their presence at the mosque at all times to protect it against this desecration and Judaisation.

Yesterday, Israel allowed over 1,200 settlers to desecrate the mosque’s courtyards, according to local sources.

