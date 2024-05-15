Another successful year for the Palestine Book Awards

Submissions have now closed for the Palestine Book Awards 2024. Entries for this year’s awards were submitted as Israel continues its bombing campaign in Gaza, leading to a number of publishers to refuse to print their books on HP printers as part of calls by the BDS movement for a boycott of the technology firm for its “complicity in Israel’s genocide”.

A number of authors and publishers have also announced that sales revenues from their publications will be donated to charities in Gaza.

Now in its thirteenth year, the Palestine Book Awards is continuing to grow and attract new and established talents.

The seven PBA judges will now read the entries and shortlist books before the winners are announced in November.

Keep an eye on the PBA website to stay up to date with which books have been shortlisted this year.

Nominations are now closed for the 2024 Awards and anyone wishing to submit a new publication is requested to wait until entries open for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 in the new year when we will be accepting books published in English between June 2024 and May 2025 on the subject of Palestine.

In response to claims made against it, HP has said: “The company operates in strict accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, implements rigorous policies to respect human rights in every market where we operate, and contractually requires business partners to comply with these same standards.”

