US in contact ‘directly and indirectly’ with Iran on deal: White House

The US remains in contact with Iran on a potential deal “both directly and indirectly,” White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Monday, Anadolu reports.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s shifting position on Iran negotiations, Leavitt told reporters: “When you all asked me about this several weeks ago, I said the President thought maybe an Iran deal was not necessary.”

Trump said Sunday that the US is “working on a lot of things” with Israel, including “probably a permanent deal with Iran.”

This came in opposition to what he said earlier about a potential deal signing with Iran. “I don’t think it’s that necessary,” Trump said.

“Of course, the president is always interested in peace and diplomacy,” Leavitt said.

“That remains true, and the administration continues to be in contact, both directly and indirectly, with the Iranians on a deal,” she added.

Nuclear discussions between Washington and Tehran ceased amid days of attacks between Israel and Iran, which ended after the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Trump administration claimed Iran’s nuclear capacity was destroyed and the program was set back years, following the bombing.

