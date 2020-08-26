US oil exports to China surge in July

US oil exports to China increased “significantly” in July, China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) announced yesterday.

“US oil exports to China amounted to 3.67 million tonnes in July, compared to 587,000 tonnes in June,” GACC said in a statement.

The official administration added that Russia’s oil exports to China had fallen to 7.38 million tonnes in July, compared to 7.98 million tonnes the previous month.

“China’s oil imports from Iraq also dropped from 6.01 million tonnes to 5.79 million tonnes,” GACC added, noting that the country’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia had declined from 8.88 million tonnes in June to 5.36 million tonnes the following month.

OPINION: Covid-19 and the oil market crash spell the end for US hegemony and the petrodollar