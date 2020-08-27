Israel arrests 2 Hamas MPs in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested two Palestinian MPs from the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas’ parliamentarian bloc in occupied West Bank, Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the PPS said that the Israeli occupation forces raided the West Bank city of Ramallah and used live, rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the Palestinians who had come out against the Israeli assault.

During the raid, the Israeli occupation forces broke into the homes of the Palestinian MPs Ahmad Attoun, 52, and Abdul-Jaber Fuqaha, 54, and arrested them.

Attoun is an MP from occupied Jerusalem, Israel deported him from his home about a decade ago.

The PPS said that this came as part of a comprehensive detention campaign that included 24 Palestinians, who were arrested from their homes.

