Israel demolishes Al-Araqeeb bedouin village for 6th time this year

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday demolished all Palestinian homes in the Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb in the Negev for the 177th time.

The residents of the devastated village are all familiar with the painful routine, considering that the first round of destruction took place in July 2010.

Every time the residents of Al-Araqeeb rebuild their tents and small homes, occupation forces return to raze them, sometimes several times in a month.

Today’s round of demolition is the sixth this year, according to local sources.

READ: Israel soldiers orders Palestinian families to demolish their home

According to the Gulf News, not only has Israel destroyed the village numerous times in violation of international law, it actually delivers a bill to the homeless residents expecting them to cover the cost of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli soldiers.

Located in the Negev (Naqab) desert, the village is one of 51 “unrecognised” Arab villages in the area, which are inhabited by over 20 Palestinian families, are built of wood, plastic, and corrugated iron.

The Israeli demolitions of Al-Araqeeb are carried out in attempts to force the Bedouin population to relocate to government-zoned townships.

Although the villagers have land deeds and receipts of paid taxes, the Israeli authorities refuse to accept them as valid and proceed to subject them to threats of expulsion and home demolition, as well as deprived of any services from the Israeli government.