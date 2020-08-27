Pompeo discusses Libya conflict, Iran with UAE FM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday discussed the Libyan conflict and countering Iranian regional influence with his Emirati counterpart during a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reports.

The visit followed a US brokered-accord this month, which saw the UAE become just the fourth Arab state to agree to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel.

Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords– the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years. Hopeful we will build on this momentum towards regional peace. pic.twitter.com/WdICQ9V8kN — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 26, 2020

Pompeo and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan spoke about support for “de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region,” the State Department said.

Pompeo also met the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, and National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi during his visit.

The United States, UAE and Israel see Iran as the main threat to the Middle East, though the UAE has said forging diplomatic ties with Israel was not directed at Tehran.

Top UAE and Israeli defence officials pledged defence cooperation this week, but this came amid Israeli dissent at the prospect that the deal could grant the Gulf power access to advanced weaponry previously denied to it, such as F-35 stealth fighter jets.

