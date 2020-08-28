Egypt: Baby dies after being born with one eye

A baby was born in the Egyptian governorate of Luxor with one eye in addition to congenital defects in the brain, heart and lungs.

Head of the gynecology department at the Armant Hospital in Luxor, Dr. Mohamed Ezz El-Din, who performed the caesarean operation on the mother, 28-year-old N.A., said he noticed that there were physical abnormalities in the baby during the seven-month check-up, which meant the mother was scheduled for a C-section.

The baby lived only 45 minutes before passing away.

This is the second case of a baby with such an uncommon birth defect. In 2015 a baby was born with one eye in the middle of his forehead in the north-eastern town of El Senbellawein, in Egypt.

The medical condition is known as cyclopia, named after the one-eyed giants of Greek mythology, often caused by radiation exposure in the womb.

