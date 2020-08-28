Sudan urges citizens to exercise caution amid unprecedented floods

The Sudanese Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources yesterday warned citizens against flooding in Khartoum, adding that water levels in the Nile River are higher than the ministry previously forecasted.

The ministry urged citizens to exercise utmost caution.

Flood waters have reached record highs in Khartoum this summer, claiming 86 lives since July and destroying or damaging more than 30,000 buildings.

The ministry added that the Blue Nile’s water level in Khartoum has reached 17.32 metres.

