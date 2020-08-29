So, if you haven’t already noticed, there is kind of a running theme when it comes to the names of many Middle Eastern dishes. The name often describes what is in the meal and this is the case for this dish. Bayd o bazayla translates to eggs and peas and there is little more added to the dish. The beauty of it lies in its simplicity as each ingredient shines through.

I couldn’t really tell you the origins of this dish, but versions of it seem to be made across the Middle East. For me, it is associated with my aunt’s kitchen. She would make it for us not only for breakfast but any time of day. It is great as a brunch option, as well as a light dinner.

Since there are few ingredients in this dish, you want to make sure you are using good quality ingredients. You could use any peas you have on hand, but I recommend using canned peas because they stay nice and soft, unlike the frozen variety which can sometimes become hard and also release a lot of liquid.

Make sure you don’t brown your onions before adding the peas and eggs because the onions will continue to cook as the eggs cook and you don’t want them to burn! Feel free to scramble your eggs if you prefer. they are delicious either way.

Serve this with some warm pita bread and enjoy it morning, noon, or night!

Ingredients

Serves 2

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 cans peas, drained

Salt

Pepper

2 tsp mixed spice

4 eggs

Parsley, chopped to garnish

Instructions