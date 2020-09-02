Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt delegation postpones mediation visit to Gaza

September 2, 2020 at 4:00 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Qatar
Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh (R) meets Head of Palestinian File of Egypt's Intelligent Service Major General Ahmed Abdel Khalek (L) in Gaza City, Gaza on 5 March 2019. [Ismail Haniyeh's Press Office / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
Cairo has postponed its delegation’s planned visit to Gaza to discuss calming the tensions with Israel after Qatar was successful in its manoeuvres, the New Khaleej news website reported.

The Egyptian delegation was to include the head of the intelligence agency’s Palestine Desk, General Ahmed Abdel Khalek.

On Monday, Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, said that an understanding was reached with the Israelis and tensions have been de-escalated after Qatari Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi’s communication with the Israelis.

The official is the chairman of the Gaza-based Qatari Reconstruction Committee.

Qatar is set to launch a number of new projects in Gaza.

