Hamas’ Haniyeh arrives in Beirut to attend Palestinian meeting

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, yesterday arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, to attend the Palestinian factions’ videoconference meeting hosted by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Hamas leader Ali Baraka said on Twitter that this was the first visit by Haniyeh to Lebanon in 27 years.

A member of the PLO Executive Committee, Wasel Abu Youssef, told Arabi21 news site that leaders of the major Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad had been invited to attend the meeting which is due to take place tomorrow.

Fatah Secretary-General Jibril Rajoub said earlier that the meeting will constitute the “launch of a joint national position to thwart the deal of the century,” in reference to the US’ ‘peace plan’ for the Middle East.

