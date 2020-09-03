Egypt group warns Sudan against referring Halayeb case to UNSC

The official spokesman of Egypt’s Organisation for Justice and Development, Zidan Al-Qinai, denounced the speech of the chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, about the lifting of the Sudanese flag in Halayeb and Shalateen.

The organisation confirmed that Halayeb and Shalateen are Egyptian lands in accordance with the Sudan agreement between Egypt and Britain, and that Egypt has allowed some Sudanese tribes to be there in light of the ties linking the neighbours.

Al-Qanai stressed that Halayeb and Shalateen are Egyptian lands and that any deployment of Sudanese forces in these lands will lead to serious tensions in Egyptian-Sudanese relations as this issue is related to Egyptian sovereignty. He called on the Egyptian army to deploy combat forces and heavy weapons in Halayeb and Shalateen.

Sudan warned against transferring the Halayeb and Shalateen file to the UN Security Council, especially since Sudan requested Washington’s support with the file after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit. Al-Burhan asked Washington and Pompeo to put pressure on Egypt regarding the Halayeb file, in exchange for a normalisation agreement between Sudan and Israel.

