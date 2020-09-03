Turkey’s Ertugrul star to visit Pakistan

Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, who played the main character of the historical TV series Resurrection: Ertugrul, is reportedly due to visit Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of a mosque in Islamabad, according to Pakistani media reports yesterday.

Duzyatan signed an agreement with a Pakistani housing company to be a brand ambassador for their new project on Tuesday.

Last month, Duzyatan visited the Consulate of Pakistan in Istanbul on the country’s 74th Independence Day, and expressed his greetings in Urdu in a short video.

“We are grateful to our brother Engin Altan Düzyatan for expressing his love and sincere wishes on our Independence Day. He will be in Pakistan soon,’’ Bilal Khan Pasha, the Pakistani Consul General in Istanbul, said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country’s youth can learn “Islamic values” by watching the Turkish series.

“I want our children and youth to know what the difference is about our culture. It also has romance, history,” Khan said.

Erturgrul has gained more than 1.2 billion views and 8.1 million subscribers on YouTube since the Pakistan Television Network (PTV) started airing the series in Urdu in April.