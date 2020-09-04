Missile strike targets British security service company in Baghdad

A missile strike targeted the headquarters of British security service company G4S in the Qadissia neighbourhood east of Iraq’s capital Baghdad yesterday, according to a security source.

Ahmad Khalaf, a Baghdad police captain, said that “a Katyusha missile strike had targeted at dawn today the headquarters of the British security service company G4S, which is responsible for the security of Baghdad International Airport.”

Khalaf explained that “the attack caused severe damage to the building” but “human losses have not yet been confirmed.”

The attack, the first of its kind to target a foreign security service company in Iraq, has not been immediately claimed by any party.

Armed Shia factions, including Hezbollah Brigades, have threatened to target American forces and interests in case the latter did not abide by parliament’s decision to end all foreign military presence in the country.

