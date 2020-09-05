'Palestinian blood' painted across Scottish football stadium ahead of match with Israel

Activists used red paint to cover the ramp the Israeli football team’s bus was due to take before its match against Glasgow last night in an effort to highlight the plight of Palestinians.

The act of solidarity saw red paint sprewn across the floor with the words “Palestinian Blood!” and “Free Gaza” written across the wall, according to pictures shared on Twitter.

Staff at Hampden stadium were subsequently spotted attempting to wash the paint off the road and scrub the messages off the walls.

The move came as protests were expected to be held outside the stadium in support of Palestinian calls for a boycott of the game. Palestinian football players had asked fans not to attend the game, with the president of the Palestinian Football Association saying: “Palestinian athletes are subjected to oppression and terrorism, including many of whom have been arrested or assassinated.”

“Many of our facilities have been destroyed and free movement of players is restricted within Palestine and internationally.”

“The path of the Israeli football team’s bus has been painted blood red by activists in Glasgow ahead of tonight’s Nations League game against Scotland,” journalist and filmmaker Liam O’Hare wrote on the social media network.

The path of the Israeli football team’s bus has been painted blood red by activists in Glasgow ahead of tonight’s Nations League game against Scotland. pic.twitter.com/CTalnsvyTd — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) September 4, 2020

Many applauded the move saying there’s “no support for apartheid regimes”.

Massive respect for this. No support for apartheid regimes. — Alex Hepburn (@alexjhepburn) September 4, 2020

And calling it a “very moving image”.

Very moving image. Proud to see @CelticFC supporters stand in solidarity with Palestinians as the rest of the world shamefully turns their backs on the atrocities of the Israeli govt. Anyone who knows the history of the club will understand where this empathy comes from ✊ — Angela 🌹 (@norbois_south) September 4, 2020

With others likening it to the boycott of sports teams representing Apartheid South Africa which brought change to the oppressive and racist state.

Boycotting the South African Rugby and Cricket teams in the 1980's had the effect of confirming pariah status on the country and change did come eventually. Its a small gesture but a good one. — Alan McGeough (@McGeough_Alan) September 4, 2020

It's all about sending the message to Israel – its citizens both Jewish and Palestinian. Boycotting and protests made a difference in South Africa. — Chris Wilkinson (@ChrisWilki) September 4, 2020

Israel “can buy off and bribe the politicians”, Abu Bilu wrote on Twitter, “but not the people”.

Thank you Glasgow, I get tweets of DAILY atrocities committed on Palestinians. They can buy off and bribe the politicians but not the people ha ha — abubilu (@abubilu) September 4, 2020

Women activists in Germany used to throw ketchup on South African apples in the 1980s to signify the blood of black South Africans. This kind of non-violent protests must be encouraged until the occupation of Palestine ends! Viva the people of Glasgow! — SACLI (@SACLI) September 4, 2020

Critics, however, questioned whether it was fair to target sports teams as a result of the actions of politicians.

I would totally be in favour of doing this to any representatives of Netanyahu government, the army or any supporters of apartheid/occupation — Éowyn #blacklivesmatter (@lovegen19) September 4, 2020