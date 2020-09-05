Portuguese / Spanish / English

'Palestinian blood' painted across Scottish football stadium ahead of match with Israel

Red paint, signifying 'Palestinian blood', is spread on the path of the Israeli footbal team's path, ahead of a Nations League game at Hampden Park Stadium, Glasgow on 04 September 2020 [Liam_O_Hare / Twitter]
Sara Kalil
Activists used red paint to cover the ramp the Israeli football team’s bus was due to take before its match against Glasgow last night in an effort to highlight the plight of Palestinians.

The act of solidarity saw red paint sprewn across the floor with the words “Palestinian Blood!” and “Free Gaza” written across the wall, according to pictures shared on Twitter.

Staff at Hampden stadium were subsequently spotted attempting to wash the paint off the road and scrub the messages off the walls.

The move came as protests were expected to be held outside the stadium in support of Palestinian calls for a boycott of the game. Palestinian football players had asked fans not to attend the game, with the president of the Palestinian Football Association saying: “Palestinian athletes are subjected to oppression and terrorism, including many of whom have been arrested or assassinated.”
“Many of our facilities have been destroyed and free movement of players is restricted within Palestine and internationally.”

“The path of the Israeli football team’s bus has been painted blood red by activists in Glasgow ahead of tonight’s Nations League game against Scotland,” journalist and filmmaker Liam O’Hare wrote on the social media network.

Many applauded the move saying there’s “no support for apartheid regimes”.

And calling it a “very moving image”.

With others likening it to the boycott of sports teams representing Apartheid South Africa which brought change to the oppressive and racist state.

Israel “can buy off and bribe the politicians”, Abu Bilu wrote on Twitter, “but not the people”.

Critics, however, questioned whether it was fair to target sports teams as a result of the actions of politicians.

