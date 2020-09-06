Portuguese / Spanish / English

Daesh library with attack plans discovered

A collection of digital material with 90,000 items was uncovered shortly after Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed in October 2019
September 6, 2020
A giant Daesh digital library has been discovered by researchers at a British think tank, the BBC reported.

A collection of digital material containing some 90,000 items, from propaganda material to detailed plans of attack, was uncovered by the Institute of Strategic Dialogue (ISD) shortly after Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was killed in October 2019.

US and UK law enforcement have been made aware of the discovery, dubbed ‘The Caliphate Cache’ by the ISD.

