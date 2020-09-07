Bin Laden's niece: Elect Trump or face another 9/11

The niece of Osama Bin Laden has expressed support for President Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Post. Noor Bin Ladin described herself as an “American at heart.”

The Swiss resident claimed that another 9/11-inspired attack could happen if the Democratic Party candidate for the US presidency, Joe Biden, is elected. “Daesh proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe,” Bin Ladin told the tabloid. “Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike.”

The niece of the founder of Al-Qaeda was 14 years old when her uncle is alleged to have been the mastermind behind the attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon in New York and Washington DC respectively.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015,” Bin Ladin explained. “I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve. He must be re-elected. It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilisation as a whole.”

She told the newspaper that her branch of the family has always spelled their name differently to the way that her uncle did. Moreover, she used the interview opportunity to criticise Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“You do have a situation now in America where you have people like Ilhan Omar who actively hate your country,” she said. “It’s an honour to be able to go and live in the United States and make the most of all the opportunities. If she hates it so much why doesn’t she leave?”

Bin Ladin posted a photo of herself on Twitter wearing a full “Make America Great Again” outfit including the famous red hat often worn by Trump supporters. She also used the hashtag #QAnon in reference to a right-wing conspiracy theory often promoted by them.

Noor Bin Ladin is the daughter of Osama Bin Laden’s older half-brother Yeslam and Swiss author Carmen Dufour. The couple separated in 1988.