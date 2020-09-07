Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran halts numerous cyber-attacks on nuclear plants

September 7, 2020 at 12:25 pm | Published in: IAEA, International Organisations, Iran, Middle East, News
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi is seen during an official ceremony to kick-start works for a second nuclear reactor at Bushehr power plant, on 10 November 2019. [ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]
Iran announced that it had stopped a large number of cyber-attacks targeting its nuclear facilities, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, announced yesterday.

In a press release reported by news agencies, Kamalvandi said that the explosion which hit Natanz nuclear facility a few months ago was a result of a terrorist attack.

Kamalvandi added: “The details of the terror attack on Natanz are still at the hands of the security services. We cannot reveal them now.”

Meanwhile, he said that his country does not accuse the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of responsibility for the attacks on its nuclear facilities, “but they could be the cause for them”.

Kamalvandi stressed that his country is taking all the needed precautions to make sure there are no spies among the international IAEA inspectors.

