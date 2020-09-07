Over 100 people killed by floods in Sudan

As many 101 people were killed and 46 others were injured as a result of heavy rains and floods since June, the Sudanese Ministry of Interior said.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that floods have also led to “the total collapse of 24,582 houses and the partial collapse of 40,415 homes in addition to causing damages to 179 facilities, 354 commercial shops and warehouses and the death of 5,482 livestock.

The Flood Committee of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources warned on Saturday that Khartoum recorded the highest level of Nile waters.

Earlier on Saturday, the Defence and Security Council declared a state of emergency throughout the country for a period of three months, declaring that the country was a “natural disaster area”.

