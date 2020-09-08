Erdogan, Rouhani hold Turkey-Iran cooperation council meeting

Turkey and Iran today held the 6th High-Level Cooperation Council meeting via video link, Ankara’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

According to the statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani co-chaired the meeting.

“We have made many important decisions within the scope of the council so far, we also held the 5th meeting in Ankara in 2018,” Erdogan said.

“The dialogue between Turkey and Iran has a decisive role in the solution of many regional problems. I believe that our cooperation will return to its previous levels as the epidemic conditions alleviate,” he said.

The officials discussed bilateral relations and steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

