Israeli ambassador accused of sexual harassment

An Israeli ambassador to an unnamed European country, who apparently has a history of behavioural offences, is being investigated for sexually harassing a security guard, N12 TV news has reported.

Allegations against the unnamed diplomat include the use of inappropriate language and sexual misconduct.

An investigation has been launched after a male security guard also accused the head of safety at the same embassy of failing to intervene and prevent such behaviour occurring again.

The Foreign Ministry in Israel responded to the allegations by saying: “If the claims are true, the Foreign Ministry views the incident with great severity. There is no room for such behaviour in the foreign service.”

The seemingly problematic diplomat was said to have been found guilty of sexual harassment 15 years ago while serving as a consul. He reportedly received a reprimand for his conduct, reported the Times of Israel.

This is not the first high-profile case of sexual harassment in Israel. Former President Moshe Katsav, for example, was convicted of rape and harassment in 2010, and received a seven-year jail sentence the following year.

Moreover, Rabbi Eliezer Berland was arrested in Jerusalem earlier this year on several charges, including sex offences. And the then head of Israeli naval operations, Brigadier General Shai El-Baz, resigned in October last year following allegations of sexual harassment.