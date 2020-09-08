Qatar to give 170,000 Gaza families $100 each 

Qatar’s Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip on Sunday reported that it will start distributing financial aid packages to about 170,000 Palestinian families who are in need.

In a statement, committee chairman Mohammed Al-Emadi said: “We will start, Tuesday, handing financial aid to 100,000 needy families in Gaza, then to another 70,000 families harmed by the spread of the coronavirus.”

The financial aid will be distributed to “families affected by the coronavirus pandemic that are enlisted in the Social Development Ministry database,” Al-Emadi explained.

He indicated that “the distribution process will include health prevention measures, in order to preserve the safety of the beneficiaries,” noting the need that they “ensure their commitment to preventive measures, sterilisation and social distancing.”

New and firm prevention measures will be set during the distribution of the Qatari aid so that the highest measures of safety will be in place, for recipients and workers,” mentioned Al-Emadi.

Gaza has been paralysed as a result of 14-year old Israeli imposed, Egypt supported, siege which limits products entering and exiting the Strip. The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the situation as authorities have been forced to put in place strict lockdown measures to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

