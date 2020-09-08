Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia: 7 arrested following Sousse terror attack

September 8, 2020 at 11:58 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Security forces inspect the scene after a terror attack took place in Tunis, Tunisia on 3 July 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisia yesterday announced that it had arrested seven people with links to perpetrators of a terrorist attack that took place in Sousse on Sunday.

A police officer was killed and another is receiving treatment in hospital after three men attacked security personnel in the town on Sunday. The attackers were killed on site.

In a statement to Anadolu, judiciary spokesman Sofiane Sliti said: “The Public Prosecution issued, Sunday afternoon, a permission to arrest seven persons in connection to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack. They have been arrested; an executor’s wife, two brothers of another and four individuals in connection to them.”

Sliti said the attackers were two brothers from Akouda in Sousse province, and a third from Makthar in Syliana province. “The individuals were not classified as extremists by law enforcement authorities,” referred Sliti.

