New emoji of Arab hand gesture comes to Android

A new emoji perfectly fit for Middle Eastern social media users is now available on Android
September 9, 2020 at 1:58 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Videos & Photo Stories
Google launched its latest version of the mobile operating system Android yesterday with the addition of a new set of emojis including a Middle Eastern hand gesture.

The pinched fingers hand gesture, common among Arab and Mediterranean cultures, can mean ‘wait a minute’, ‘relax’ or the more ominous ‘wait until I get to you’.

Italians, who are known for frequently using the same hand gesture, were also pleased at the announcement. with many social media users from around the world celebrating the stereotype.

Emoji have become more inclusive and representative in recent years, with additions last year offering a hearing aid, wheelchair, prosthetic arm, seeing-eye dog and others, as well as more skin tone options.

