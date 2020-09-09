New emoji of Arab hand gesture comes to Android

Google launched its latest version of the mobile operating system Android yesterday with the addition of a new set of emojis including a Middle Eastern hand gesture.

The pinched fingers hand gesture, common among Arab and Mediterranean cultures, can mean ‘wait a minute’, ‘relax’ or the more ominous ‘wait until I get to you’.

Arab moms are going to have a field day with this one. https://t.co/KWbiDaEiep — 🌌shining just for u🌌 (@awhii2115) September 9, 2020

Is it me or was this made purely for the Arabs? Do other cultures heavily communicate with this?? https://t.co/pMUkh5wYA7 — Michael Saoma (@michaelsaoma) September 8, 2020

Italians, who are known for frequently using the same hand gesture, were also pleased at the announcement. with many social media users from around the world celebrating the stereotype.

Italians can finally text in their native tongue now https://t.co/hegewPw3R4 — hot pink bitch named breakfast (@5alentine) September 9, 2020

Emoji have become more inclusive and representative in recent years, with additions last year offering a hearing aid, wheelchair, prosthetic arm, seeing-eye dog and others, as well as more skin tone options.

