Uyghurs call for boycott of Mulan filmed next to internment camps in East Turkestan

A campaign to boycott Disney’s latest offering Mulan is picking up pace online following an outcry that parts of the film were shot in occupied East Turkestan.

Over one million Uyghurs have been detained in internment camps in East Turkestan where they are punished and indoctrinated with the aim of forcing them to assimilate.

Whilst China claims the camps offer voluntary education and training, investigations have revealed that detainees have been sterilised and used as guinea pigs for COVID-19 testing.

In one scene of the film, where Mulan is running across the rooftops, one of the internment camps can be seen in the background.

WATCH: Uyghur rights activist Arslan Hidayet on the lack of international support and solidarity with Uyghur Muslims

Scenes from Mulan were filmed next to at least ten of the camps and five prisons.

In the closing credits, Disney thanks several Chinese Communist Party entities in East Turkestan, reports the Taiwan News.

One of them is the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security, which was placed on the Entity List by the US last year for human rights violations and arbitrary detention and surveillance against the Uyghurs.

As well as Disney, lead actress Liu Yifei has been criticised for supporting police violence in Hong Kong. Actor Donnie Yen came under fire for supporting Chinese rule over Hong Kong.

The East Turkestan National Awakening Movement is calling on people around the world to boycott the film and demand Disney cancel all screenings and issue an apology to Uyghurs.