Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egypt ‘tripled’ arms imports from Italy in 2019

September 10, 2020 at 11:57 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, Italy, News
An Egyptian security guard is seen between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on 1 July 2013 [Ali Jadallah/ApaImages]
An Egyptian security guard is seen between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on 1 July 2013 [Ali Jadallah/ApaImages]
 September 10, 2020 at 11:57 am

Egypt bought three times more weapons, ammunition, spare parts and military software from Italy last year compared with 2018, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed has reported. According to an official document, this was at a cost of €238.5 million compared with €69.1m the previous year.

The Egyptian purchases included new weapons worth more than €97m and €141m worth of spare parts for equipment, software and accessories. Egypt thus ranked fourth behind Kuwait, Qatar and Germany in the list of importers of Italian arms.

In June, Human Rights Watch called on Italy to end arms sales to Egypt. The NGO cited human rights violations committed by the Egyptian security forces against political opponents, peaceful protesters and even bystanders, using weapons purchased from European Union member states.

Egypt: 2,723 enforced disappearances in 5 years

Categories
AfricaEgyptEurope & RussiaItalyNews
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Palestine and Kashmir: The destruction of indigenous cultural heritage - 10 September 2020 - 12pm GMT
Show Comments