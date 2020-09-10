Lebanon president slammed for giving Sri Lanka tea gift to army not victims of blast

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has been criticised after distributing 1,675 kilogrammes of tea donated by Sri Lanka to the victims of the Beirut port explosion had been distributed to the president’s guards.

Last month, the Lebanese presidency tweeted that Aoun had met with Sri Lankan Ambassador Shani Karunaratne who gifted Ceylon tea to “those affected by the explosion”.

However, on Tuesday the presidency said the tea was given to the army which in turn distributed it to the republican guards.

Former MP Paula Yacoubian, who resigned in protest of the authorities’ corruption following the explosion, said the tea was sent to the Lebanese people especially those affected by the explosion, and not as a gift to those who do not need it.

“The distribution of aid to your entourage is shameful,” she added, referring to Aoun.

