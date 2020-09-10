Syrian YouTuber Dubai gender reveal event sparks outrage

UAE-based Syrian influencers Anas and Asala Marwah drew wide criticism on social media after the couple hosted their gender reveal party on Tuesday at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa.

The ‘Anasala Family’ announced they were having a baby boy by lighting up the world’s tallest building in blue, with the message ‘It’s a boy!

‘”We wanted a really unique idea, something that would be memorable,” Asala Maleh said in a YouTube video.

Many social media users slammed the couple, calling the event ‘extravagant’ and ‘over the top’ amid rumors that the cost of lighting up the tower amounts to $95,000. Others were quick to point out in disappointment that Anas Marwah is the son of a prominent Syrian opposition leader.

Syrians are displaced internally, displaced externally, in squalid camps and under trees, hungry, in need of aid, food, baby milk and medical supplies and treatment and the son of former Syrian Coalition member spends $95,000 on a gender reveal party. Disgustingly shameful. https://t.co/r1aXZkyoUk — rebels wear masks (@riseuprebel) September 9, 2020

It is unclear whether the couple paid for the event themselves or if it was part of a promotional deal with the city.

