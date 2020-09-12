Palestine factions call for PLO to leave Arab League

The Palestinian resistance movements have called for the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) to withdraw its membership from the Arab League after its disavowal to support the Palestinian cause and fight normalisation with Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

Palestinian factions accused the Arab League of implementing US and Zionist agendas, expressing their rejection to the normalisation and considering it a “treachery” for the Palestinian cause and a “stab in the back” of the Palestinian and Arab sacrifices.

Head of the political department of the Islamic Jihad movement Mohamed Al-Hindi indicated: “The Arab League represents states that gave up Palestine and stood beside Israel. This organisation does not represent the Arab people which are loyal to Palestine.”

Meanwhile, Hamas condemned the Arab League’s abandonment of a resolution that condemns normalisation with Israel.

In a statement sent to mass media, Hamas asserted: “The Arab League’s discarding of a resolution that condemns normalisation of ties with Israel encourages the US administration and Israeli occupation to continue their projects aiming to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

READ: US hails Arab League for refusing to condemn UAE-Israel normalisation